Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 695,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,616. The company has a market cap of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

