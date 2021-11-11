Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $24.84. Digi International shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 334 shares traded.
The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $852.78 million, a PE ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.