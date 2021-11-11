DigitalBits Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $608.34 million and $3.15 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00362466 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

