Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $51.02 or 0.00078617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00225545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00091383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,634 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

