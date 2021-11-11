Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Holdings Cut by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,116 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $85.52 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

