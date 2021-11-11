Dogecoin Price Up 0.9% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $34.67 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.00416884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,072,996,483 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

