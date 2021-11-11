DPRating (RATING) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $801,519.79 and $55,794.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00225792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00092360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

