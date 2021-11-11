DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Reaches $3.70 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $87,595.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,275.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $675.87 or 0.01035401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00274643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00219806 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

