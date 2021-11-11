Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

