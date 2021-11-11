Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $100.67. 22,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,524. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.