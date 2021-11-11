Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $182.00. The stock had previously closed at $148.06, but opened at $169.11. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duolingo shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 3,854 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,423,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.88.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

