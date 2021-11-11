Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dutch Bros updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BROS traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,465. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

