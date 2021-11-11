Dvision Network (DVI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.87 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001957 BTC on exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $338.73 million and $17.87 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00092129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,596,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

