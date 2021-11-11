EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SATS traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 13,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,634. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

