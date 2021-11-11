Edgeware (EDG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.09 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $118.64 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00225312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,526,838,135 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,745,501 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

