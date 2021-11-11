Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Decreased by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,292 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 4.6% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,126. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

