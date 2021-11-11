Endurant Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of The Pennant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.97. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,174. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $736.56 million, a P/E ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

