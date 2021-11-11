Endurant Capital Management LP Invests $3.01 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX traded down $12.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,829. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $338.68 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

