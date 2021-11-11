Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises about 1.8% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.70. 7,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

