Endurant Capital Management LP Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Endurant Capital Management LP lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 1.3% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.78.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

