Enecuum Price Tops $0.10 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and $638,944.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00054875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00226002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00092282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,428,028 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.