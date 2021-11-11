Energi 1-Day Volume Hits $350,089.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00002752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $83.66 million and $350,089.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00135744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.18 or 0.00491978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00075782 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,865,104 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

