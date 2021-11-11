EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.
Shares of ENS stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.99. 449,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,885. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.66 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05.
In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.
