EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Weak Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $80.60 and last traded at $81.41. Approximately 490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 249,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

