Enigma Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $301,188.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $301,188.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

