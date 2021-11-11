EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.00

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 1912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.45.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

