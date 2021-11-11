Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%.

Entera Bio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 36,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,379. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

