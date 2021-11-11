Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.41. Enthusiast Gaming shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 261,133 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $512.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

