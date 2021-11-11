Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 440,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $31.95.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 669,787 shares of company stock worth $9,046,046 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

