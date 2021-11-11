Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 2,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 699,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Specifically, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,046,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $54,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

