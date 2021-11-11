EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $223.68 and a one year high of $306.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

