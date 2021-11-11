EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 74,312 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9,140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $249.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day moving average is $273.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.