EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $391.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.72 and a 200-day moving average of $359.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $283.38 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.