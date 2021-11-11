EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,221,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after buying an additional 78,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $320.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $245.23 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

