EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.09 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.82.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $369.51 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The firm has a market cap of $389.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

