EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.63 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.