EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $44.20 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 543,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $127,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $513,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 34,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2,309.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 68,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average is $230.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

