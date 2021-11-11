EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $67.35 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $494.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

