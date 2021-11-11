EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,230,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day moving average is $173.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.57 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

