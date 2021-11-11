EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.72 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $433.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $448.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

