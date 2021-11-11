EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,165 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $59.66 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

