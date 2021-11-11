EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

