EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,139 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 28.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Tower by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,614,000 after purchasing an additional 574,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT opened at $275.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

