EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 523 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $426.96 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $322.73 and a 1 year high of $432.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

