EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 54,419 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,652.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 38,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

