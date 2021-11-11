EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 76,200 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $70.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

