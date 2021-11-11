Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mondelez International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.