Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

