Era Swap Market Capitalization Tops $13.77 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $238,813.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

