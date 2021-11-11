ESBC Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $88,995.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

